Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch
July 24, 2016 / 2:51 AM / a year ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Adam Conley delivered a quality start Friday but got a no-decision. He allowed two runs, six hits and a walk in six innings, pitching out of trouble often.

RHP Jose Fernandez starts against the Mets on Saturday. Fernandez, an All-Star this year for the second time in his brief career, is 11-4 with a 2.53 ERA. Fernandez is even better at home. In his career, he is 25-1 with a 1.43 ERA at Marlins Park. And in six career starts against the Mets -- home or away, he is 2-0 with a 1.32 ERA.

LF Christian Yelich hit his 10th homer of the season Friday, setting a career high. Yelich leads the team with 33 multi-hit games. He also has 54 RBIs, which matches his career high set in 2014.

3B Martin Prado got his first pinch-hit of the season Friday. Prado, Miami's starting third baseman, contributed a soft RBI single to right.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
