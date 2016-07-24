Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena (1-1, 6.23 ERA) will start against the Mets on Sunday. The Marlins have had major issues filling in the fifth spot in their rotation, trying and failing with Jarred Cosart, Justin Nicolino, Paul Clements, Nicolino again and now Urena, whose career numbers offer little hope. Urena, who made his major-league debut last year, is 2-6 with a 5.54 ERA for his career. However, he allowed just one run in 5 2/3 innings in his most recent start on July 19 at the Philadelphia Phillies. The Marlins are wanting to see more of that, but the Mets -- in a crucial game -- see a Urena matchup as a very winnable game.

RHP Jose Fernandez beat the Mets on Saturday to improve to 26-1 at Marlins Park. Fernandez (12-4) went six innings, allowing seven hits, two walks and two runs, and striking out six batters. His 12 wins match his career high for a season. He also improved his career home ERA to 1.47. Offensively, Fernandez singled and drove in a run in the second inning and singled a scored a run in the fourth. He is hitting .265 this season.

1B Justin Bour, who went on the disabled list on July 6 due to an ankle sprain, said he is "1,000 percent" ready in terms of hitting but needs some work on defense and baserunning. Bour, who has 15 homers, should start a minor-league rehab assignment in a couple of days and could return next week.

OF Ichiro Suzuki did not start Saturday and grounded out to second as a pinch hitter. He still needs four hits to reach 3,000. He might get a start Sunday against Mets LHP Steven Matz. Although Suzuki is a lefty batter, this is not a terrible matchup. Matz does not dominate lefty batters. In fact, his OPS vs. lefty and righty batters is identical -- .706. In addition, Suzuki is not bothered by lefty pitchers in general. He has an .860 OPS this year against lefty pitchers and .800 vs. right-handers.

RF Giancarlo Stanton went 4-for-5 with three RBIs on Saturday for his first four-hit game since Aug. 8, 2012. He also has five homers in his past three games against the Mets. His third-inning homer down the left-field line bounced off the scoreboard about 50 feet up. Unimpeded, the ball was projected to have traveled 441 feet.