Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena had his second straight strong start, lowering his ERA from 6.23 to 5.34. Urena went six innings, allowing four hits, no walks and one run. His one big mistake was a two-out RBI triple to Jose Reyes.

2B Dee Gordon, who is due back from an 80-game performance-enhancing-drugs suspension on Thursday, is hitting .176 (3-for-17) during his minor league rehab stint at Triple-A New Orleans. He also has two steals in five games.

RHP David Phelps, who had been outstanding this season as Miami's eighth-inning set-up man, has hit a rough patch, allowing at least one run in three of his past five appearances. He has an 8.10 ERA during that span, which includes five walks and two homers allowed. On Sunday, he wasn't asked to do much -- just one batter -- and he got his man.

LF Christian Yelich is hitting .325 and has a career-high 10 homers this season. He also has 54 RBIs, which ties his career high. With four more doubles, he will be the sixth Marlins player to have at least 30 two-baggers in three or more seasons. In addition, his .401 on-base percentage and .501 slugging percentage are outstanding. Since June 27, Yelich is batting .339, the second-best mark in the majors behind Jose Altuve's .344 mark.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen, who is 5-4 with a 4.99 ERA, was placed on the disabled list due to a sprained left elbow. Chen, who signed a five-year, $80 million contract in the offseason after bolting from the Baltimore Orioles, has been a major disappointment for Miami.

RHP Jarred Cosart will join the Marlins rotation in time to start Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies. Cosart, who started the season with the Marlins but was quickly demoted to Triple-A New Orleans, has been mediocre in the minors. He is 3-4 with a 4.09 ERA at New Orleans. He has a .158 WHIP and has allowed batters to hit .279 against him.

LHP Craig Breslow, who made his big league debut in 2005 with San Diego, signed a minor league contract with the Rangers and was sent to their Triple-A Round Rock affiliate. Breslow was released last week by the Marlins. He was 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA in 15 relief appearances with Miami. In addition, he has pitched in the majors for the Indians, Twins, Athletics, Red Sox and Diamondbacks.