Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

2B Dee Gordon is 7-for-27 (.259) through seven rehab games for Triple-A New Orleans. Gordon, who is serving an 80-game suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs, will be eligible to return to the Marlins on Thursday.

RHP Jarred Cosart, in his first start back with the Marlins since he was demoted to Triple-A New Orleans in late April, pitched five scoreless innings against the Phillies. He allowed just three hits and one walk, striking out three. Cosart lowered his ERA from 7.98 to 5.95. It is a surprising and promising development for the Marlins, who are desperate for quality starting pitchers. LHP Wei-Yin Chen was placed on the disabled list on Sunday, which opened up a spot for Cosart.

1B Justin Bour (sprained right ankle) is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment on Thursday. However, Bour, who has been out since July 6, is still experiencing soreness.

1B/3B Chris Johnson, who fouled a pitch off his left foot on Saturday, did not play Sunday and Monday. Johnson, 31, joined the Marlins -- his fifth major league team -- prior to the 2016 season. The Marlins planned to use him as a backup, but when 1B Justin Bour sprained his right ankle on July 6, Johnson was pressed into service.

RHP Fernando Rodney, who had a 0.31 ERA in 28 2/3 innings with the Padres earlier this year as their closer, has not been as good with Miami. In 12 innings, he 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA. He took the loss Monday against the Phillies, giving up an eighth-inning run.