Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler pitched six scoreless innings against the Phillies on Tuesday, allowing three hits and one walk. In 28 innings against the Phillies this season, Koehler has a 1.29 ERA. Koehler left the game after only 73 pitches due to a sore pectoral muscle, but he indicated he was fine.

CF Marcell Ozuna became just the fourth Marlins player to start an All-Star Game two weeks ago, joining Hanley Ramirez, Gary Sheffield and Giancarlo Stanton. On Tuesday, Ozuna wasn't in the starting lineup because of a .173 batting slump in his past 14 games.

CF Marcell Ozuna, who has had a breakout season as a first-time All-Star, is now in a slump. He is hitting .173 over his past 14 games, which is why he earned a seat on the bench on Tuesday. Earlier this month, Ozuna became just the fourth Marlins player to start an All-Star Game, joining Hanley Ramirez, Gary Sheffield and Giancarlo Stanton.

1B Chris Johnson (foot) was a late scratch from the lineup on Tuesday night.

CF Ichiro Suzuki, who started the day needing four hits to reach 3,000, went 1-for-5 and also stole a base. His 507 steals are the most among active players.

RF Giancarlo Stanton, who last week became the first Marlins player to win a Home Run Derby, earned another milestone on Tuesday. He drove in two runs and tied former Marlins star Miguel Cabrera for third place on the franchise RBI list.