Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

2B Dee Gordon went 0-for-4 with one strikeout in his return to baseball after an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. Gordon, who led the National League in batting average (.333) and steals (58) last season, signed a five-year, $50 million contract extension in January.

RHP Jose Fernandez took a rare home loss on Thursday against the Cardinals. Fernandez lasted just five innings and allowed six hits, two walks and five runs, striking out nine. He has never allowed more than six runs in a start. He also allowed two homers in the third inning, marking the first time in his career that he has allowed a pair of long balls in the same frame. For his career at home, Fernandez is 26-2 with a 1.62 ERA.

1B Justin Bour (ankle) will begin a rehab assignment on Friday at Triple-A New Orleans. He is about a week away from rejoining the team.

INF Don Kelly was designated for assignment on Thursday to make room on the active roster for 2B Dee Gordon, who is ready to return after serving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. Kelly was hitting just .045 before Wednesday, when he had two triples among his three hits.

