Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Colin Rea was traded by the Padres to the Marlins in a seven-player deal, according to multiple reports Friday. Rea, 26, is 5-5 with a 4.98 ERA in 19 games (18 starts) with 76 strikeouts and 44 walks over 99 1/3 innings. He isn't eligible for arbitration until 2019.

RHP Tayron Guerrero was traded by the Padres to the Marlins in a seven-player deal, according to multiple reports Friday. Guerrero, 25, has split time this season between Double-A and Triple-A, with a combined record of 0-3 and a 5.30 ERA over 35 2/3 innings in 32 games.

RHP Andrew Cashner was traded by the Padres to the Marlins in a seven-player deal, according to multiple reports Friday. Cashner, 29, is 4-7 with a 4.76 ERA with 67 strikeouts and 30 walks over 79 1/3 innings in 16 starts this season. He is eligible for free agency after the season.