Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Colin Rea, 26, was one of two starting pitchers the Marlins acquired on Friday from the San Diego Padres. Rea is under Marlins control for the next six years, and that was a key selling point mentioned by Miami general manager Michael Hill. Rea made his major-league debut last year, going 2-2 with a 4.26 ERA. This year, he is 5-5 with a 4.98 ERA.

RHP Tayron Guerrero was the prospect the Marlins acquired Friday as part of a seven-player trade with the San Diego Padres. Guerrero, a 25-year-old native of Colombia, weighed 170 pounds and threw just 85 mph when the Padres signed him out of Colombia in 2009. Six years and 40 pounds later, Guerrero, who is 6 feet 7, has a premium fastball, touching 100 mph. He also has a slider that can be dominant at times. But Guerrero has yet to put it all together. He walked 7.2 batters per nine innings last year at Triple-A, and he will start his Marlins career at Double-A.

RHP Andrew Cashner was the key acquisition by the Marlins on Friday in a seven-player trade with the San Diego Padres. This is Cashner's fifth season as a major-league starter, and he has yet to win more than 10 games. He went 10-9 with a 3.09 ERA in 31 starts in 2013. In 2014, he was 5-7 with a 2.55 ERA in 19 starts. But things turned sour after that. He went 6-16 with a 4.34 ERA last year. This season, he is 4-7 with a 4.76 ERA. The 29-year-old, who will be a free agent after this season, is set to make his Marlins debut on Sunday.