Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena (1-3, 6.69 ERA) was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans. This was the sixth time in the past two seasons that Urena has been demoted to the minors. He had made two good starts for Miami this month but was bombed by the Cardinals on Friday, allowing eight runs, eight hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings.

RHP Colin Rea, who was making his Marlins debut after being acquired in a trade with the San Diego Padres, left after 3 1/3 innings because of an unspecified injury. Rea pitched well, retiring 10 of the 11 batters he faced, including four by strikeout. He allowed only a soft single in the third. After striking out Jedd Gyorko leading off the fourth inning, Rea motioned to the trainer. Rea then left the mound, making him the second injured starting pitcher on the Marlins. Wei-Yin Chen is on the disabled list with a shoulder injury.

RHP Brian Ellington was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Saturday. Ellington, who has a 0.73 ERA in 12 1/3 innings after working a scoreless frame Saturday, will again work from the bullpen.

OF Cole Gillespie was designated for assignment Saturday. The 32-year-old journeyman has played parts of six seasons in the majors, appearing with six organizations -- Diamondbacks, Giants, Cubs, Mariners, Blue Jays and the past two years with the Marlins. His best season was last year, when he posted a career-high .761 OPS in 157 plate appearances. This year, though, he got only 55 plate appearances and had a .645 OPS. That's in line with his .672 career norm, and it just wasn't good enough to stick on this contending club.

RHP Andrew Cashner, acquired on Friday in a seven-player trade with the San Diego Padres, is set to make his Marlins debut in Sunday's series finale.