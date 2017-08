RHP Nefi Ogando was assigned outright to Triple-A New Orleans.

OF Cole Gillespie was assigned outright to Triple-A New Orleans.

2B Cole Figueroa was assigned outright to Triple-A New Orleans.

RHP Luis Castillo, who was part of a seven-player trade with the Padres on Friday, was sent back to the Marlins on Monday. Castillo, 23, was 7-3 with a 2.25 ERA in 100 innings pitched for Class A Jupiter of the Florida State League at the time of Friday's trade.