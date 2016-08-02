Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley (7-6) walked six in his first career start against the Cubs, one shy of his career high on May 22 against Washington. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak as he was chased after four innings and suffered his first loss since June 28 at Detroit. Conley lasted only four innings, pulled for a pinch hitter after throwing 97 pitches. He allowed two runs on five hits and struck out four in his shortest outing since working one inning on April 7.

RHP Jose Fernandez (12-5, 2.79 ERA) makes his 21st start of the season in Tuesday's middle game against the Chicago Cubs. He allowed one run on four hits and struck out 13 in a June 26 win over Chicago, his only other start against the Cubs. Fernandez has struck out 184 -- second in the National League -- while walking just 37.

LF Christian Yelich went 1-for-4 on Monday and has hit safely in all 10 games he has played at Wrigley Field, the second-longest active streak by an opponent at the ballpark. It trails only a 15-game stretch by San Francisco's Hunter Pence. Yelich is batting .386 with two doubles, three homers and five RBIs in Chicago.

RHP Luis Castillo returned to the Miami organization as part of Monday's Colin Rea swap back to San Diego. He was 7-3 with a 2.25 ERA in 20 games at Class-A Jupiter.

OF Ichiro Suzuki wasn't in Monday's lineup, but went 0-1 as a pinch hitter as he closes in on 3,000 career hits. He needs two to become the 30th big league hitter to reach the milestone. If he does it this week against the Cubs, he would be the third player to reach 3,000 against Chicago including Stan Musial (May 13, 1958 at Wrigley Field) and Lou Brock (Aug. 13, 1979 at St. Louis).