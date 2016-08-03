FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch
August 3, 2016 / 10:21 PM / a year ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Tom Koehler (8-8, 4.18 ERA) makes his 22nd start of the season on Wednesday as the Marlins and Cubs wrap up the season series. His outing was pushed back four days due to a pectoral injury. He is 1-0 in five games (four starts) against Chicago with a 4.24 ERA.

RHP Jose Fernandez (12-6) allowed three runs on eight hits, walked two and struck out eight over six innings in a loss at Wrigley Field. “He threw a lot of pitches there in the fifth, and it looked like he wore down a bit in that inning,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “He threw 30-something that inning, and that kind of put him in harm’s way.” Fernandez is 3-4 in nine road starts compared to 9-2 in 12 starts at home.

LF Christian Yelich, who went 1-for-4, has hit safely in all 11 games he has played at Wrigley Field, the second-longest active streak by an opponent. Hunter Pence has a 15-game run. Yelich has hit safely in a season-high-tying 10 consecutive road games.

2B Derek Dietrich went 2-for-3 with a walk and his second runs in his past 22 games. He scored 13 runs in his previous 22 games before the recent stretch.

RF Giancarlo Stanton, who went 2-for-4 on Tuesday, has reached safely in 11 of his last 12 games, including four multi-hit efforts. He is batting .245 in 94 games with 22 home runs and 60 RBIs.

