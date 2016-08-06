Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP David Phelps made his first start of the season after a career-high 50 relief appearances. According to STATS LLC, David Weathers is the only Marlins' pitcher to make his first start of the season with more relief appearance. He made his first start of the 2004 season on Sept. 20 after 62 relief outings. Phelps allowed four singles in 4 1/3 scoreless innings with one walk and four strikeouts and threw 70 pitches. He was on a limit of about 70 pitches after throwing 55 pitches in his last relief outing on July 30. "I'd say it's as good as I could ask for," said Phelps, who retired the final six batters he faced. "The biggest thing is we won. I knew I wasn't going to be in there that long (to earn the victory). I started mixing in some changeups and curveballs the second time through the lineup. I got them off my fastball, which was the biggest thing. The first time through was a lot of fastballs and cutters. I was working myself into some counts where I wasn't putting guys away. I was ahead of guys pretty much all day, wasn't really trusting my stuff early on."

RHP A.J. Ramos gave up a leadoff single in the ninth but retired the next three batters he faced to earn his 32nd save. In his previous outing Wednesday at Chicago, Ramos blew his second save of the season and took the loss as the Marlins fell 5-4 to the Cubs. He threw 35 pitches, just 13 strikes, in two-thirds of an inning and allowed two hits, three runs and three walks and threw a game-ending wild pitch. "Being in the bullpen, you've got to have a short memory, whether you pitch good or bad, because the next game is the most important game," Ramos said. "I was able to put it behind me and get strikes this time. I had a better feel for the strike zone. I had some mechanical differences with my release point, adjusting that. Not trying to do too much really. Wednesday I was trying to do too much and trying to make things break too much. I tried to stay within myself, and I was able to do that."

1B Justin Bour (right ankle sprain) played his fifth game Wednesday on a rehab assignment for Triple-A New Orleans, but the Marlins have sent him to their facility in Jupiter, Fla., due to what manager Don Mattingly said was soreness in his quad, hips and general body. "It seems like every time he's playing something else is sore, something else is tight," Mattingly said. "So obviously we're not physically ready to go. He actually swung the bat better his last game." The Marlins hope some time at their Jupiter facility might get Bour, who has been on the 15-day disabled list since July 3, healthy enough to join them Monday when they start a series at home with San Francisco. "He's gotten quite a few at-bats, so the at-bats part, we should be there. But now it's a matter of him being able to handle the load of playing. It's the National League. You can't come back here and not be able to play. It's tough to have a guy that you can't lose .He obviously needs to be able to play first. He doesn't necessarily need to play it every day, but he needs to be able to play it for nine innings."

OF Ichiro Suzuki was announced as a pinch hitter in the seventh against RHP Scott Oberg, but Rockies manager Walt Weiss brought in LHP Boone Logan. He threw a first-pitch called strike. Ichiro fouled off the second pitch and took the third for a strike to remain two hits shy of 3,000. He's hitless in his past 11 at-bats.