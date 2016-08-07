Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Hunter Cervenka will join the team Sunday after being acquired from Atlanta where he was 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA in 50 games. Miami sent two minor leaguers, INF Anfernee Seymour and LHP Michael Bader, to the Braves.

LHP Hunter Cervenka was traded Saturday to Miami for a couple prospects. Cervenka pitched hitless ball in his last four appearances for the Braves, picking up his first big league win Thursday night against Pittsburgh and following with a scoreless inning Friday night. He went 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA in 50 appearances and 34 innings for Atlanta.

LHP Hunter Cervenka was acquired from Atlanta and will give the Marlins a second left-hander in the bullpen. He was claimed off waivers from the Braves, and the teams worked out a trade that sent minor league infielder Anfernee Seymour and left-handed pitcher Michael Mader to the Braves for Cevernka. He has limited left-handed hitters to a .145 average (9-for-62), with right-handers hitting .212. "What he's been this year is pretty much a situational guy," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. "He gets lefties out. He's had a lot of success with that." In 50 games with the Braves, he was 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA and 23 walks and 35 strikeouts in 34 innings.

OF Ichiro Suzuki came in to pinch-hit in the eighth inning and singled for his 2,999th career hit. He stayed in the game and batted in the ninth against Scott Oberg with a runner on first and no outs. Suzuki hit a high bouncer that Oberg jumped and grabbed. The ball slipped out of his glove and Oberg, who had walked the first batter in the inning ahead of Suzuki, slipped as he retrieved the ball and threw with a knee on the ground just in time to get him. He also had career hit No. 100 at Coors Field on June 12, 2001, while with the Mariners.

RHP Andrew Cashner made his second start on Saturday since being acquired by the Marlins and gave up a season-tying eight hits and seven runs in five innings with one walk and five strikeouts. In his two starts for Miami, Cashner is 0-1 with a 6.55 ERA. He's 0-2 with a 6.29 ERA (24 1/3 innings, 17 earned runs) in five career starts at Coors Field.

RF Giancarlo Stanton went 1-for-3 with a home run to left-center field, his 23rd of the season, on Saturday that StatCast measured at 504 feet, making it the longest home run in the history of Coors Field, which opened in 1995. The previous longest was 496 feet hit by Hall of Famer Mike Piazza. Stanton has hit safely in 16 of 19 career games at Coors Field, going 24-for-75 (.320) in that span with nine home runs. The only other ballpark outside the National League East where Stanton his hit nine homers is Dodger Stadium.

RF Giancarlo Stanton went 1-for-3 with a home run to left-center field, his 23rd of the season, on Saturday that StatCast measured at 504 feet, making it the longest home run in the history of Coors Field, which opened in 1995. The previous longest was 496 feet hit by Hall of Famer Mike Piazza. Stanton has hit safely in 16 of 19 career games at Coors Field, going 24-for-75 (.320) in that span with nine home runs. The only other ballpark outside the National League East where Stanton his hit nine homers is Dodger Stadium.