Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Nefi Ogando was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans to make room on the roster for LHP Hunter Cervenka, who was added to the roster after being acquired Saturday from Atlanta. Ogando is 0-0 with a 5.68 ERA for the Marlins in five games -- three in early May and two this month.

LHP Hunter Cervenka was added to the roster, giving Miami a second left-hander in its bullpen. He made his Marlins debut and pitched a scoreless sixth. The Marlins claimed him off waivers from Atlanta and then acquired from the Braves in a trade Saturday for two minor leaguers. In 50 games with Atlanta, Cervenka went 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA and limited left-handed hitters to a .175 average. He stranded 25 of 29 runners. Cerveneka had 35 strikeouts in 34 innings but walked 23, five intentionally. The Marlins believe they can reduce Cervenka's walk rate of 6.1 per nine innings. Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill said, "We've seen a lot of him, being in our division. We've done our video work on it. (Pitching coach) Juan (Nieves) and Jim Benedict, our vp of pitching development, feel there are some things we can address with him that hopefully allows him to be more consistent in the strike zone. Because when he is, he's very difficult to hit and has had success against both right-handers and left-handers."

OF Ichiro Suzuki went 1-for-4 with a triple in the seventh that was his 3,000th major league hit.

3B Martin Prado had to leave the game during his at-bat in the sixth when he fouled a ball off his toe. Manager Don Mattingly said, "No break. We're hoping it's just sore. A lot of times you see guys bounce back right away. We're happy about the negative (reading) on the X-ray."

RF Giancarlo Stanton went 1-for-4 and hit his 24th home run and second in two days to extend his hitting streak to 10 games at Coors Field where he has hit safely in 17 of 20 career games. During that span, Stanton is hitting .316 (25-for-79) with 10 home runs, the most he has hit in a ballpark outside the National League East.