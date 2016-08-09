Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Fernandez allowed just one run in six innings but took a hard-luck no-decision Monday against the Giants. Fernandez, who is 26-2 with a 1.62 ERA in his career at Marlins Park, left the game with a 5-1 lead, but his bullpen imploded. Fernandez, who struck out six, tied Nationals RHP Max Scherzer for the major league lead with 198 strikeouts this season.

OF Ichiro Suzuki, who got hit No. 3,000 on Sunday, was not in the Marlins' lineup Monday. He grounded out as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. Suzuki is the fourth player born outside the 50 United States to get to 3,000 hits, joining Roberto Clemente (Puerto Rico), Rod Carew (Panama) and Rafael Palmeiro (Cuba). Suzuki, at age 42 and 290 days, is the second oldest player to reach 3,000 -- only 45-year-old Cap Anson was older. Suzuki and Carew are two of the seven former Rookies of the Year to go on to 3,000 hits, joining Cal Ripken, Derek Jeter, Eddie Murray, Pete Rose and Willie Mays.

3B Martin Prado, who left the Sunday game after fouling a ball off his foot, was back in the lineup Monday, and he delivered an impressive performance. Prado walked and scored in the fourth inning and then clubbed a two-run homer in the fifth. It was his sixth homer of the season and his third since July 28. He finished 2-for-4.