a year ago
Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch
August 10, 2016 / 7:41 PM / a year ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Cody Ege, 25, was designated for assignment. Ege, who played his college ball for Louisville, was drafted in the 15th round by Texas in 2013. He made his big-league debut this year, on April 23. But Ege, who had a 12.00 ERA in five games, was quickly sent back to the minors.

RHP Austin Brice was called up from Triple-A New Orleans. This is the first major league call-up for Brice, 24, who was 4-7 with a 2.89 ERA as a reliever at Double-A Jacksonville.

RHP Tom Koehler (9-8) pitched seven scoreless innings Tuesday against San Francisco. Koehler, who allowed two hits and three walks while striking out six, went deep into the game, which was a must for Miami after using nine pitchers in Monday's 14-inning loss. In Koehler's past three starts, he has allowed just one run in a combined total of 19 innings, allowing him to lower his ERA to 3.83.

LHP Hunter Cervenka, 26, was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans. Cervenka made his Marlins debut on Monday and was a key reason why Miami blew a 5-1 lead in the seventh inning. Cervenka had been acquired from Atlanta and came advertised as a solution to Miami's need for a lefty pitcher who can get lefty hitters out.

RHP A.J. Ramos (fractured finger on right hand), was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to August 6. Ramos, 29, is 1-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 32 saves this season. His absence leaves a void for Miami unless Fernando Rodney -- who has struggled since being acquired from San Diego earlier this season -- can turn things around.

LHP Chris Narveson, 34, had his contract selected from Triple-A New Orleans. In six games with Miami this season, Narveson has an 8.64 ERA. At New Orleans, Narveson is 4-5 with a 3.48 ERA.

