RHP Jose Fernandez will miss his turn in the rotation on Sunday as the Miami Marlins attempt to limit his workload, the Miami Herald reported on Thursday. Fernandez, who has logged 137 2/3 innings in 22 starts, is 12-6 with a 2.81 ERA and a career-best 198 strikeouts. The 24-year-old Cuban owns a 34-15 record with a 2.53 ERA in four seasons with the Marlins.