Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler, who was originally scheduled to pitch Monday at the Cincinnati Reds, will move up one day and face the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at Marlins Park. Koehler is 3-0 with a 0.67 ERA in his past four starts.

RHP Jose Fernandez will not start Sunday as the Marlins are trying to limit his innings in his first full year after having elbow surgery. It is the second time this year Fernandez has had his turn skipped.

LF Christian Yelich went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts Friday against the White Sox. It was only the second four-strikeout game of his career. Yelich's struggles were symbolic of what's been happening to the entire Marlins' offense, which has scored four runs in their past 32 innings.

RHP Andrew Cashner (4-9) took the loss Friday against the White Sox. Cashner, who has yet to win for Miami in four appearances, allowed four runs, nine hits and five walks in five innings. Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Cashner had what he termed minor neck discomfort, a problem that surfaced a couple of days ago from sleeping uncomfortably.