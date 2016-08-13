FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
August 14, 2016 / 2:59 AM / a year ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Tom Koehler, who was originally scheduled to pitch Monday at the Cincinnati Reds, will move up one day and face the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at Marlins Park. Koehler is 3-0 with a 0.67 ERA in his past four starts.

RHP Jose Fernandez will not start Sunday as the Marlins are trying to limit his innings in his first full year after having elbow surgery. It is the second time this year Fernandez has had his turn skipped.

LF Christian Yelich went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts Friday against the White Sox. It was only the second four-strikeout game of his career. Yelich's struggles were symbolic of what's been happening to the entire Marlins' offense, which has scored four runs in their past 32 innings.

RHP Andrew Cashner (4-9) took the loss Friday against the White Sox. Cashner, who has yet to win for Miami in four appearances, allowed four runs, nine hits and five walks in five innings. Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Cashner had what he termed minor neck discomfort, a problem that surfaced a couple of days ago from sleeping uncomfortably.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.