Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley lasted four innings and allowed five runs, five hits and four walks Saturday in a no-decision against the White Sox. Conley said after the game that he is pitching with a swollen left hand, an injury he sustained Aug. 3 at Chicago's Wrigley Field. He hit his hand on the low ceiling of the dugout while celebrating a homer by teammate Jeff Mathis. Conley has pitched with the injury, but he said it has been nagging him.

RHP Tom Koehler, who is 3-0 with a 0.67 ERA in his past four starts, moves up one day and starts Sunday in place of Marlins All-Star Jose Fernandez. This will be Koehler's second appearance against the White Sox and his first since 2013, when he got a no-decision after allowing three runs in six innings.

RHP Bryan Morris, who had back surgery in June, is throwing bullpen sessions and hopes to return next month. Morris had a 3.06 ERA with the Marlins this year. He's a veteran middle-relief-type pitcher who is in his fifth major league season. He has an 18-12 career record to go with a 2.80 ERA.

RHP Andrew Cashner, who lost Friday, is 0-2 with a 6.61 ERA since being acquired by Miami at the trade deadline. He will be a free agent after this season. Unless he makes a quick turnaround, the Marlins will likely be sorry they made this deal. They traded three players to get Cashner, including their top power-hitting prospect Josh Naylor and a reliever Carter Capps. He is recovering from elbow surgery but is a proven, young major league reliever with 100-mph stuff.

RF Giancarlo Stanton went 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs on Saturday. However, on his last hit, a single with two outs in the ninth, Stanton got hurt. The Marlins said it appears to be his left groin, and the injury caused Stanton to pull up as he got tagged out at second to end the game.