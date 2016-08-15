Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley (left hand) was placed on the disabled list. Conley injured his left hand on August 3 at Chicago's Wrigley Field, which is known for its low ceiling in the dugout. Conley, forgetting about that for an instant, hit his hand on the ceiling while celebrating a home run by teammate Jeff Mathis. Conley said the hand has been nagging him ever since, and after Saturday's 8-7 loss to the White Sox, he finally went on the DL. That move, coupled with lefty Wei-Yin Chen already on the DL, leaves the Marlins with no left-handed starters. In fact, the Marlins have just four starters at the moment -- Tom Koehler, Andrew Cashner, David Phelps and Jose Fernandez.

RHP Tom Koehler, who had gone 3-0 with a 0..67 ERA in his past four starts, allowed six hits and three runs in six innings and left with a no-decision. He also had a key single that ignited a three-run Marlins third, helping Miami rally to a 5-4 win.

LHP Hunter Cervenka was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans. Cervenka, 26, is a reliever who specializes in getting lefty hitters out. He was acquired from the Atlanta Braves on August 6 when the Marlins traded away two prospects -- left-hander Michael Mader and SS Anfernee Seymour, the fastest player in their organization. Cervenka, though, did not impress in his first opportunities with Miami, posting a 27.00 ERA in two games. This is Cervenka's first year in the majors, and, overall this season, he has been solid, posting a 1-0 record with a 3.86 ERA in 52 appearances.

INF Robert Andino, who started Sunday at second base, went 1-for-3 and scored one run. He had his contract selected from Triple-A New Orleans. Andino, 32, is back in the majors for the first time since 2013. He was hitting .267 with 24 doubles, two triples, 13 homers and 46 RBIs with a .746 OPS in 108 games at New Orleans. The truly odd part of this decision was that Andino played at Las Vegas Saturday night, went 0-for-3 and then was notified that he was returning to the majors. He arrived in Miami at 9 a.m. for a 1 p.m. start. He went straight from the airport to the stadium. Instead of giving him the day off, the Marlins stuck him in the starting lineup when they had three other viable options for second base -- Dee Gordon, Derek Dietrich and Miguel Rojas. Another odd part of the move was the fact that the Marlins placed outfielder Giancarlo Stanton on the disabled list, leaving them with just three outfielders. Yet they called up an infielder.

RF Giancarlo Stanton (groin) was placed on the disabled list and will miss at least six weeks.