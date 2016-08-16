Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

2B Dee Gordon went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. He scored the game's first run after his double to lead off the first inning, then added two insurance runs when he beat out an infield single in the eighth inning. He's now hitting .333 (20-for-60) since returning from suspension.

RHP David Phelps had a season-high eight strikeouts against the Reds. His career high is nine, which came on April 26, 2013, as a member of the Yankees against the Blue Jays. Five of his strikeouts were called looking.

OF Ichiro Suzuki is expected to get the bulk of the playing time in right field after OF Giancarlo Stanton suffered a groin injury that could cost him the rest of the season. Suzuki, who went over 3,000 career hits earlier this month, entered play Tuesday batting .316.

OF Ichiro Suzuki is still seeking his first hit at Great American Ball Park. He went 0-for-4 Monday with two strikeouts, making him 0-for-7 in his career at GABP and 1-for-19 lifetime in Cincinnati.

3B Martin Prado fouled off 11 pitches in his first three at-bats, including six in the first inning when he singled to drive in Gordon for a 1-0 lead. The Marlins are now 47-22 when they score first. Prado had hits off Reds starter Brandon Finnegan in his first three at-bats, raising his season average against left-handers to .443.