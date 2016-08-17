Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans to start Tuesday night's game in Cincinnati. He couldn't overcome a rough first inning in which he allowed five runs and four hits including a grand slam by Tucker Barnhart. Urena gave up only three hits over his next four innings but the damage was done. "Obviously, that hurts you a little bit," Miami manager Don Mattingly said of the five-run first. "We get our run and get off on a good foot with the two quick outs, but then they score five. He bounced back, but he didn't get out of the inning. You've got to make a pitch.

RHP Jose Urena was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans to start Tuesday night's game in Cincinnati. He couldn't overcome a rough first inning in which he allowed five runs and four hits, including a grand slam by C Tucker Barnhart. Urena gave up no runs and only three hits over his next four innings, but the damage was done. "Obviously, that hurts you a little bit," Miami manager Don Mattingly said of the five-run first. "We get our run and get off on a good foot with the two quick outs (in the bottom of the first), but then they score five. He bounced back, but he didn't get out of the inning. You've got to make a pitch."

RHP Austin Brice was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans to make room on the roster for RHP Jose Urena who stared Tuesday's game. Brice made his major league debut on Friday pitching one scoreless inning with two strikeouts.

RHP Austin Brice was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans to make room on the roster for RHP Jose Urena, who stared Tuesday's game. Brice made his major league debut on Friday, pitching one scoreless inning with two strikeouts.

1B Justin Bour underwent an MRI on Monday which according to manager Don Mattingly revealed no issue with his Achilles tendon. But, his ankle sprain will shut down his rehab. "The high ankle sprain has not completely healed," Mattingly said. "Until it heals, he can't do anything. He is resting it now. It is going to be longer than two weeks." He's been on the DL since July 3 for a high ankle sprain which normally takes six to eight weeks to heal.

1B Justin Bour underwent an MRI exam Monday that, according to manager Don Mattingly, revealed no issue with his Achilles. However, continuing problems with his sprained right ankle will cause his rehab to be shut down. "The high ankle sprain has not completely healed," Mattingly said. "Until it heals, he can't do anything. He is resting it now. It is going to be longer than two weeks." Bour has been on the DL since July 3 for a high ankle sprain, which normally takes six to eight weeks to heal.

RF Ichiro Suzuki tripled leading off the ninth inning on Tuesday night for his first career hit in Cincinnati. He went 1-for-4 on Tuesday, making Great American Ball Park the 30th and final active ballpark in which he's record a hit. The triple was his 3,004th career hit.

RF Ichiro Suzuki tripled leading off the ninth inning on Tuesday night for his first career hit in Cincinnati. He went 1-for-4, making Great American Ball Park the 30th and final active ballpark in which he has recorded a hit. The triple was his 3,004th career hit.