Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena couldn't overcome a five-run first inning on Tuesday night, although he gave up only three hits after that. "He's had success when he keeps the ball down," manager Don Mattingly said. "Over time, we want his breaking ball to get better. In general, here and now, keep the ball down." For now, Urena will remain in the Marlins' rotation.

2B Dee Gordon has provided a spark for the Marlins' offense since returning from suspension. "He's swung the bat well," manager Don Mattingly said. "The stretch we're going into is going to be important. We're dealing with some injuries. Dee's allowed us to keep him at second. He's given us some options." Gordon is batting .357 (5-for-14) with two doubles and two RBIs on the current road trip.

RF Ichiro Suzuki is taking swings at baseball's record books lately. However, manager Don Mattingly understands that Suzuki still is 42 years old, and in order to keep him fresh for the stretch run, days off are forthcoming. "We're not going to run him into the ground," Mattingly said Tuesday. "We'll give him a break. Keep him sharp." Ichiro went 1-for-3 with a walk on Wednesday night.

RHP Andrew Cashner labored during a 23-pitch first inning Wednesday at Cincinnati, but then escaped a bases-loaded jam without allowing a run. He managed to pitch five innings while allowing one run and five hits. He walked four and fanned one in a no-decision. "He was more aggressive," manager Don Mattingly said. "He kept the ball down, and his breaking balls were better. Obviously, he put us in position to win."