INF/OF Xavier Scruggs had his contracted selected on Friday from Triple-A New Orleans, where he was batting .438 with five home runs and nine RBIs in his last 10 games.

RHP Jose Fernandez became the second-fastest pitcher ever, in terms of innings, to reach 200 strikeouts in a season. He reached that mark in 139 innings and now has 204 in 141 2/3 innings. The only pitcher to reach 200 faster was Randy Johnson in 130 2/3 innings.

LHP Chris Narveson was designated for assignment Friday.