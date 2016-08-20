Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

INF/OF Xavier Scruggs had his contracted selected on Friday from Triple-A New Orleans, where he was batting .438 with five home runs and nine RBIs in his last 10 games.

INF/OF Xavier Scruggs had his contract selected from Triple-A New Orleans, where he was batting .438 with five home runs and nine RBIs in his last 10 games. He had appeared in 26 big-leagues games with St. Louis previously, but not since July 2015. He started at first base. In the sixth, he got his first hit of the season, a single to right-center, and moved to second on a wild pitch. But he was thrown out a home by RF Gregory Polanco on pitcher Tom Koehler's single. He was 1-for-3.

RHP Tom Koehler allowed two runs on eight hits in six innings and got a no-decision after being 3-0 in his previous five starts. He has pitched at least six innings in each of those six starts.

RHP Jose Fernandez became the second-fastest pitcher ever, in terms of innings, to reach 200 strikeouts in a season. He reached that mark in 139 innings and now has 204 in 141 2/3 innings. The only pitcher to reach 200 faster was Randy Johnson in 130 2/3 innings.

LHP Chris Narveson was designated for assignment. He was 1-0 with an 8.64 ERA in six relief appearances with the Marlins this season.

RHP Fernando Rodney's numbers looked simple enough -- no runs on one hit in the bottom of the ninth to earn his 22nd save. But in a one-run game, Rodney got himself into a bases-loaded jam with one out before he got Andrew McCutchen to ground into a game-ending double play.

LF Robert Andino rapped an RBI single to right for what proved to be the winning run in the ninth. That came just five days after he was recalled from Triple-A. "He's a guy that we saw in spring training and a guy with big league experience," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. "What we saw in spring training was a good swing with good rhythm and timing, but we just didn't have a spot for him at that point. He went down to Triple-A had a really good year and he's really helped us since we called him up."