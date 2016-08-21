Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

1B Xavier Scruggs was 1-for-3, and that hit was his first career homer, a two-run shot to left field in the fourth inning on saturday "I guess the biggest thing was, this feels so much better than the minor leagues," Phelps, who had the ball in his locker stall and planned to give it to his dad, said with a laugh. "Just getting that first one, you can kind of breathe a little bit. But that's the thing that was most important, was just being able to provide something for this team. You can get a hit at any time, but the big hits are the ones that really matter."

RHP Brian Ellington was optioned by the Marlins to Triple-A New Orleans. He is 2-1 with a 0.92 ERA in 19 major league appearances this season.

RHP David Phelps, who makes his offseason home in Pittsburgh and had dozens of in-laws and family members on the stands, pitched six shutout innings, limiting the Pirates to two hits, striking out nine and walking two as he faced just two batters above the minimum to improve to 7-6. After giving up a single to the first batter, Josh Harrison -- who was erased by a double play -- Phelps set down 13 batters in a row. He struck out five of six at one point, including striking out the side in the third. "I'm just happy with being able to pitch deeper into the game," Phelps said. "I got on a pretty good roll out of the windup. We were able to get guys out quick and give our guys a chance to score some runs before they got on the board. "He was making his fourth start after spending most of the season in the bullpen. "Anything we've asked him to do, he's been able to do," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. "To give us six there, and obviously the zeroes - he's been great."

RHP A.J. Ramos was activated from the Marlins' 15-day disabled prior to Sunday's game against the Pirates. He had been sidelined since Aug. 5. He suffered a fractured finger on his pitching hand while fielding a bunt and went on the disabled list four days later, retroactive to Aug. 6.

RF Ichiro Suzuki doubled in the fourth inning on Saturday, giving him 3,008 career hits and moving him past Al Kaline and into 28th place all time. He then scored on Xavier Scruggs' homer. Suzuki did not start Friday, although he entered the game later. On Saturday, when he stepped to the plate for the first time, he received polite applause from the PNC Park crowd for recently reaching 3,000 hits.