a year ago
Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch
August 24, 2016 / 2:26 AM / a year ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF Oswaldo Arcia was claimed by Miami off waivers Tuesday from the Tampa Bay Rays. Arcia, 25, who was Miami's only reserve left-handed hitter on Tuesday, is a native of Venezuela who is playing for his first NL team. He spent his first three years with the Minnesota Twins. This year, he has suited up for the Twins, Rays and Marlins.

1B Justin Bour (ankle) was moved to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday, retroactive to July 3.

INF Derek Dietrich (knee) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday, retroactive to August 19.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
