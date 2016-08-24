Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Fernandez will start on Wednesday against the Royals. A slumping All-Star, Fernandez has a 6.00 ERA since July 28 and has lost his past three decisions. At home, though, Fernandez is still one of the best pitchers ever with a 26-2 record and a 1.62 ERA. And in his career against the Royals, Fernandez has a 0.00 ERA in one start, tossing seven scoreless innings, allowing only three hits.

OF Oswaldo Arcia was claimed by Miami off waivers Tuesday from the Tampa Bay Rays. Arcia, 25, who was Miami's only reserve left-handed hitter on Tuesday, is a native of Venezuela who is playing for his first NL team. He spent his first three years with the Minnesota Twins. This year, he has suited up for the Twins, Rays and Marlins.

OF Oswaldo Arcia was claimed off waivers by the Marlins from the Rays. Arcia, 25, who was Miami's only reserve left-handed hitter on Tuesday, is a native of Venezuela who is playing for his first NL team. He spent his first three years with the Minnesota Twins. This year, he has suited up for the Twins, Rays and Marlins. On Tuesday, he made his Marlins debut, going 0-for-1 as a pinch-hitter.

CF Marcell Ozuna, a first-time All-Star this year who is hitting .277 with 21 doubles, five triples, 22 homers and 64 RBIs, left the game in the seventh inning due to a family emergency. Ozuna's exit happened shortly after he hit a leadoff double in the sixth but was stranded. "He just had a little family emergency," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. "It's a personal thing. If he wants to talk about it tomorrow, I will let him. It's something that was going on. We'll know more tomorrow."

1B Justin Bour (ankle) was moved to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday, retroactive to July 3.

1B Justin Bour (ankle) was moved to the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 3. The absence of Bour has really hurt the Marlins, who have tried several replacements at first base. Bour is eligible to return from the DL on Sept. 3, but that is unlikely to happen. If he returns at all this season, it now appears it will have to wait until at least midseason. Bour's injury was originally supposed to keep him out for just two weeks. But he has not healed properly.

RHP Bryan Morris (lumbar disc herniation) was sent on a rehab assignment to GCL Marlins. Morris had been transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list on June 30. In one inning Tuesday, Morris gave up one hit.

INF Derek Dietrich (knee) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday, retroactive to August 19.

INF Derek Dietrich (knee) was placed on the 15-day DL retroactive to Aug. 19. Dietrich has a .772 OPS this year, down a bit from his 2015 breakout season of .802. Overall this season, he is hitting .276 with 17 doubles, five triples and four homers.

RHP Andrew Cashner (4-10) is still looking for his first win as a member of the Marlins. However, Cashner did pitch well on Tuesday against the Royals, allowing just four hits, two walks and one run in six innings. Cashner, a free agent after this season, was acquired on July 31 in a trade with the San Diego Padres. The Marlins gave up three players -- including their No. 1 hitting prospect -- to get Cashner, and the deal doesn't look too good so far.