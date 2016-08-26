Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Braxton Garrett, Miami's first-round pick (seventh overall) in June out of an Alabama high school, won't pitch again this year. He isn't hurt, but the Marlins are being conservative with such a young pitcher.

RHP Tom Koehler gets the start against the Royals on Thursday. In six starts since the All-Star break, Koehler has been outstanding, posting a 1.62 ERA in 39 innings. He has allowed just 26 hits while striking out 30 in that span.

RHP Jose Fernandez improved his career home record to 27-2 and set a franchise record for strikeouts, leading the Marlins to a 3-0 win over the Royals on Wednesday at Marlins Park. Fernandez (13-7) set his personal best with his 13th win. He also finished the game with 213 strikeouts this year, breaking the Marlins' previous single-season record of 209 set by Ryan Dempster in 2000. Overall on Wednesday, Fernandez allowed six hits, two walks and no runs, striking out nine in seven innings. He threw 111 pitches, his most since May 26, and snapped a three-game losing streak. Fernandez also went 2-for-2 as a hitter, raising his batting average to .286. His one-out single in the sixth started a three-run Miami rally.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen threw a bullpen session on Wednesday, his first since hurting his elbow. Chen hasn't pitched since July 20.

CF Marcell Ozuna, who left the Tuesday game due to a family emergency, was back in the Wednesday lineup. Ozuna said his wife, who is six months pregnant, wasn't feeling well but is now fine. He went 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly. Ozuna, a first-time All-Star this year, is hitting just .205 since the break.

OF Jeff Francoeur was acquired by the Marlins from the Braves in a three-team trade Wednesday.