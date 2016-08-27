FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 28, 2016 / 2:51 AM / a year ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

P David Phelps surpassed 100 strikeouts in a season for the first time in his career. Phelps' six strikeouts against the Padres gave him 101, surpassing the 96 during his rookie season with the New York Yankees in 2012.

1B Chris Johnson had his second career walk-off hit, nearly three years to the day when he first accomplished the feat. Johnson's first walk-off hit was while with the Atlanta Braves on Aug. 28, 2013. The walk-off hit helped the Braves defeat the Cleveland Indians.

OF Ichiro Suzuki was removed from the starting lineup for the series opener against San Diego. Manager Don Mattingly said that Suzuki, 42, needed a break. Suzuki has started 10 of Miami's 11 games since OF Giancarlo Stanton sustained a groin injury on Aug. 13 and hit .171 during the stretch.

3B Martin Prado continued his recent torrid hitting at home after his 2-for-4 performance against San Diego. Since June 25, Prado is hitting .376 at home.

