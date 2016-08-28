Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena pitched well on Saturday against the Padres. He allowed four hits, two walks and one run in 5 2/3 innings, striking out a career-high six batters. He made just one mistake, throwing a 96-mph fastball over the plate on a 3-2 pitch to Ryan Schimpf, who pulled it to right-center for his 16th homer of the season.

LHP Jarlin Garcia is the Marlins' top active prospect. Overall, he is their No. 3 prospect, but with No. 1 LHP Braxton Garrett being held out of the season since he is just a couple of months out of high school and No. 2 RHP Tyler Kolek out for the year with elbow surgery, Garcia is next. And Garcia has had his injury issues this year. He only returned to action on Aug. 18, and instead of his previous level, Double-A Jacksonville, Garcia was at High-A Jupiter, pitching in relief every three or four days so as to minimize his innings this year. Overall, Garcia is 1-3 with a 3.80 ERA this season, not much to brag about, especially given how thin the organization is in terms of elite talent.

2B Dee Gordon was rested with the Padres starting a left-handed pitcher on Saturday.

LHP Hunter Cervenka was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans after Saturday's game. The 26-year-old Texan, who made his major-league debut this year on April 12, is 1-0 with a 3.76 ERA this year. But he was much better with the Atlanta Braves (1-0, 3.18 ERA) than he has been with the Marlins (0-0, (8.31 ERA).

LHP Justin Nicolino was called up from Triple-A New Orleans on Saturday night. Nicolino will start Sunday's game in place of Andrew Cashner, who has a finger blister. Nicolino has made 12 starts in the majors in each of the past two years, inspiring little confidence so far. He had a 4.01 ERA in 2015 and 5.57 this season. This will be yet another big opportunity for the 24-year-old Nicolino.

3B Martin Prado went 4-for-4 to raise his batting average to .323. Since June 25, Prado is hitting .402 at Marlins Park (39-for-97). He also has a team-high four four-hit games this season.

2B Derek Dietrich was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A Jacksonville. He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Saturday. Dietrich (knee) was placed on the 15-day DL retroactive to Aug. 19.

RHP Andrew Cashner (4-10, 4.73 ERA) was set to face his former team, the San Diego Padres, on Sunday, but he was scratched due to a finger blister. Cashner is winless since Miami acquired him on July 29 in a seven-player deal with the Padres. Cashner, 29, is a free agent after this season, so this may be his last month-plus with the Marlins. So far with Miami, the native Texan is 0-3 with a 4.61 ERA. The Marlins were expecting more from Cashner after having traded their No. 1 hitting prospect, Josh Naylor, to San Diego in the deal.