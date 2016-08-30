Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Austin Brice was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Monday. It is the second trip to the majors for Brice, who was with the Marlins from Aug. 9 through Aug. 15 and struck out two batters in a scoreless inning against the Chicago White Sox in his lone appearance Aug. 12. Brice is 4-7 with a 2.74 ERA in 32 games (13 starts) and four saves this season between New Orleans and Double-A Jacksonville.

RHP Tom Koehler will look to reach double digits in wins for the third straight season when he takes the mound for the Marlins on Tuesday night in the second game of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Koehler took the loss in his most recent start last Thursday, when he allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings as the Marlins fell to the Kansas City Royals, 5-2. The loss snapped a six-start unbeaten streak for Koehler, who went 3-0 with a 1.62 ERA in that span. The start Tuesday will be a homecoming of sorts for Koehler, who grew up less than an hour north of Citi Field in New Rochelle, NY and has pitched more at Citi Field (nine times) than any other road ballpark. Koehler is 2-6 with a 4.13 ERA in 19 games (16 starts) against the Mets, whom he has faced more than any other opponent.

LHP Justin Nicolino was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Monday. The transaction completes Nicolino's third -- and shortest -- stint with the Marlins this season. He was recalled from New Orleans on Sunday, when he made a spot start for RHP Andrew Cashner (blister) and took the loss after allowing three runs over six innings as the Marlins fell to the San Diego Padres, 3-1. Cashner is expected to return to the rotation on Friday against the Cleveland Indians, though Nicolino will likely return shortly after rosters expand on Thursday. Nicolino is 2-6 with a 5.48 ERA in 13 starts for the Marlins and 7-6 with a 4.13 ERA in 14 starts for New Orleans.

OF Ichiro Suzuki moved into 27th place on the all-time hits list Monday, when he went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in the Marlins' 2-1, 10-inning loss to the Mets. Suzuki singled in the fourth to move into a tie with Wade Boggs at 3,010 hits before moving ahead of Boggs with a double in the eighth. Next up on the list is Rafael Palmeiro, who is 26th with 3,020 hits. Suzuki, who scored on a double by 1B Xavier Scruggs, is batting .298 with no homers, 13 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 115 games this season.