Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley (left middle finger) played catch Tuesday. It was the first baseball activity for Conley since he went on the disabled list Aug. 14, when he was placed on the disabled list with an injury originally sustained as he celebrated a home run by C Jeff Mathis on Aug. 3. Manager Don Mattingly said the club hopes Conley will be able to return in about three weeks. Conley is 8-6 with a 3.94 ERA in 24 starts this season.

RHP David Phelps will look to bounce back from his worst start of the season when he takes the mound for the Marlins on Wednesday against the Mets at Citi Field. Phelps didn't factor into the decision last Friday, when he allowed four runs (three earned) on two hits and three walks while striking out six over 3 2/3 innings as the Marlins beat the Padres 7-6. It was the shortest of the five starts Phelps has made since he entered the rotation on Aug. 5. He allowed a total of three runs over his first four starts, a span of 20 2/3 innings. Phelps is 1-4 with a 7.00 ERA in 11 games (five starts) against the Mets.

LF Christian Yelich made a memorable first impression in the cleanup spot Tuesday, when he hit a two-run homer in the first inning to give the Marlins a brief lead in a 7-4 loss to the Mets. It was the only hit of the game for Yelich, who finished 1-for-3 with a walk in his first major league start at cleanup. Manager Don Mattingly said the lineup shakeup was an attempt to generate some offense for the Marlins, who have scored just four runs in their past four games and 18 runs in the past eight games. Among active Marlins, only Yelich and CF Marcell Ozuna have more than 10 homers. Yelich is batting .304 this season with 16 homers and a team-high 78 RBIs in 126 games.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen (left elbow sprain) remains on track to return to the Marlins in September. Manager Don Mattingly said Tuesday that Chen, who has been on the disabled list since July 25 (retroactive to July 21), has had no hiccups during his throwing program. Chen has begun to incorporate breaking balls into his sessions and should be ready soon to participate in simulated games. In 19 starts this season, Chen is 5-4 with a 4.99 ERA.