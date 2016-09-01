Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena will make his fourth start since returning to the majors when he takes the mound for the Marlins on Thursday night against the Mets at Citi Field. Urena took the defeat in his most recent start last Saturday, when he gave up one run on four hits and two walks while striking out a season-high six over 5 2/3 innings in the Marlins' 1-0 loss to the Padres. It was the second straight solid start for Urena, who has allowed three runs over 11 2/3 innings in that span to lower his overall ERA from 6.80 to 5.83. Urena is 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA in three career games (one start) against the Mets.

RHP Jake Esch was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Wednesday, when he made his major league debut and didn't factor into the decision after allowing two runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out two over 4 1/3 innings in the Marlins' 5-2 loss to the Mets. Esch was promoted to replace RHP David Phelps, who was supposed to start Wednesday but sustained an oblique injury while swinging in the batting cage on Tuesday. Phelps was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday, retroactive to Aug. 27, so it is likely Esch will make at least one more start in his place. Esch earned the promotion by going 12-10 with a 4.31 ERA in 26 starts this season between New Orleans and Double-A Jacksonville.

RHP David Phelps (oblique strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday, retroactive to Aug. 27. Phelps was the Marlins' scheduled starting pitcher for Wednesday until he got hurt during batting practice Tuesday. Manager Don Mattingly said the Marlins hope it is a mild strain for Phelps since he stopped swinging immediately after feeling pain. Phelps said he hoped to miss just one more start and return as soon as he is eligible on Sept. 10. He is 7-6 with a 2.52 ERA in 55 games (five starts) this season.

CF Marcell Ozuna (sore left wrist) exited after the fourth inning Wednesday night. Ozuna was injured in the third inning, when he made a diving catch to rob Mets 1B Wilmer Flores of a run-scoring hit. X-rays administered at Citi Field were negative, and Ozuna is day-to-day. Ozuna went 0-for-2 before departing. He is batting .268 with 22 homers and 67 RBIs in 129 games this season.

RHP Andrew Cashner (blister) threw a successful bullpen session Wednesday and remains on track to return to the Marlins' rotation Friday night, when the club opens a three-game series at Cleveland. Cashner was scratched from his previously scheduled start Sunday but has experienced no problems since. He is 0-3 with a 4.61 ERA in six games (five starts) since the Marlins acquired him from the Padres on July 29 and 4-10 with a 4.73 ERA in 22 games (21 starts) overall between the two teams this season.