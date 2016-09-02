Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Nefi Ogando was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Thursday. This is the third trip to the majors this season for Ogando, whose first stint with the club lasted from May 3-8, when he sustained a broken rib that required a nearly two-month stint on the disabled list. He was activated and optioned to New Orleans on June 26 before being recalled on July 31 and remaining with the Marlins through Aug 6. Ogando, who will likely pitch in low-leverage situations down the stretch, was 0-1 with two saves and a 3.95 ERA in 25 games (one start) between New Orleans and Class A Jupiter. He is 0-0 with a 5.68 ERA in five games for the Marlins.

RHP Brian Ellington was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Thursday, when he threw a perfect seventh inning in the Marlins' 6-4 win over the Mets. This is the third trip to the majors this season for Ellington, who was previously with the Marlins from June 5-30 and July 30-Aug. 21. Ellington will likely be utilized in low-leverage situations down the stretch for the Marlins. He went 1-0 with a 3.12 ERA and two saves in 32 games at New Orleans and is 2-1 with a 0.87 ERA in 20 games with the Marlins.

OF Destin Hood had his contract purchased from Triple-A New Orleans on Thursday. This is the first trip to the majors for the 26-year-old Hood, who earned the promotion by hitting .267 with 15 homers, 80 RBIs and 11 stolen bases in 126 games for New Orleans. With RF Giancarlo Stanton (groin) unlikely to play again this season and CF Marcell Ozuna (wrist) day-to-day, Hood could see semi-regular playing time in the outfield for the Marlins. Hood signed with the Marlins as a minor league free agent last November and is a lifetime .268 hitter with 66 homers, 475 RBIs and 74 stolen bases in 887 minor league games between the Marlins, Indians, Phillies and Nationals chains dating back to 2008, when he was selected by the Nationals in the second round of the draft.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen (left elbow sprain) is expected to take the next step in his rehab Friday, when he is scheduled to throw a simulated game at the Marlins' spring training complex in Jupiter, Fla. Among the batters Chen will throw to is 1B Justin Bour, who is coming back from a high ankle sprain. The Marlins remain hopeful Chen, who was placed on the disabled list July 25 (retroactive to July 21), will be able to return to the rotation in September. Chen is 5-4 with a 4.99 ERA in 19 starts this season.

CF Marcell Ozuna (left wrist) did not play Thursday, when the Marlins beat the Mets 6-4. Manager Don Mattingly said Ozuna, who was hurt making a diving catch Wednesday, was day-to-day and that he hoped he could return during the three-game series against the Indians that begins Friday night. Ozuna is batting .268 with 22 homers and 67 RBIs in 129 games this season.

LHP Raudel Lazo was designated for assignment on Thursday. Lazo went 2-2 with a 2.68 ERA and four saves in 42 games (two starts) this season between Triple-A New Orleans, Double-A Jacksonville and Class A Jupiter. He made his major league debut with the Marlins last season and posted a 3.18 ERA in seven relief appearances.

1B Justin Bour (high ankle sprain) may be nearing a return to the Marlins. Manager Don Mattingly said Thursday that Bour, who hasn't played since he was injured July 3, has resumed baseball activities and is scheduled to bat against injured LHP Wei-Yin Chen during Chen's simulated game on Friday. Mattingly is hopeful Bour can come off the disabled list during a homestand that begins Monday. Bour is batting .268 with 15 homers and 46 RBIs in 68 games this season.

C Tomas Telis was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Thursday. This is the second trip to the majors this season for Telis, who was hitless in two at-bats while with the Marlins from July 8-14. He will be the third catcher down the stretch behind starter J.T. Realmuto and backup Jeff Mathis. Telis hit .310 with six homers and 45 RBIs in 91 games for New Orleans this season.

RHP Bryan Morris (lumbar disc herniation) was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Jupiter. Morris had been transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list on June 30. In his last rehab appearance, he pitched two innings Aug. 30 and gave up two hits and one run.

RHP Andrew Cashner will return to the Marlins' rotation on Friday night when he faces the Indians at Progressive Field. It will be the first start since Aug. 23 for Cashner, who had his previous turn in the rotation skipped due to a blister on his pitching hand. Cashner took the loss on Aug. 23, when he gave up one run on four hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings as the Marlins fell to the Royals, 1-0. He has allowed just two runs over 11 innings in his last two starts. Cashner has never faced the Indians.