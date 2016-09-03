Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

OF Destin Hood, in his major league debut, had a single and double in four at-bats. Hood was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Thursday. "That was good to see," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. "The reports on him at Triple-A were very impressive. He just loves to play."

RHP Jose Fernandez will start for the Marlins Saturday. It will be his second career start vs. Cleveland. His first came as a rookie in 2013, a 10-0 victory over the Indians in which he pitched eight scoreless innings on three hits with 14 strikeouts and one walk.

OF Christian Yelich hit in the cleanup spot in the Marlins order for the fourth game in a row Friday. In the first three, the first three times in his career he's hit No. 4, Yelich was 6-for-11 (.545) with a home run in each of the three games, and seven RBIs. That hot streak ended Friday, however, as Yelich went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.

OF Marcell Ozuna missed his second consecutive game with a left wrist sprain. Ozuna, who is considered day-to-day, will return to the lineup as soon as he's able to swing a bat, manager Don Mattingly said.

RHP Kyle Barraclough has 101 strikeouts in 63 innings. He is the first reliever in Marlins history to have 100 strikeouts in a season. The previous team record for strikeouts by a reliever was 92 by Robb Nen in 1996.

RHP Andrew Cashner gave up three runs in a controversial first inning and six runs overall in five innings. Cashner appeared to have struck out 2B Jason Kipnis on a swinging strike three in the first inning, but home plate umpire Nic Lentz eventually ruled it a checked swing and ball four, and the Indians went on to score three runs in the inning. "(Cashner) ended up throwing 30 pitches in the inning when he could have been out of it in 12 or 14 pitches," Manager Don Mattingly said. "That call is unacceptable."