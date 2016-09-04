Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Fernandez was handed a 3-0 first-inning lead, but quickly saw the lead and the game slip away in an 8-3 loss to Cleveland. In 5 2/3 innings, Fernandez gave up seven runs, six earned, on a career-high 12 hits, including five doubles and a home run. "I actually thought his stuff was pretty good. But they jumped on him early and stayed on him the whole game," said Miami manager Don Mattingly.

OF Christian Yelich drove in two of the Marlins' runs and scored the third, in their three-run first inning. Yelich has hit safely in four of his last five games, all of them while hitting in the No. 4 spot in the lineup. Over that span, he is hitting .388 (7-for-18) with three home runs and nine RBIs.

C J.T. Realmuto has 129 hits, the second highest season total for a catcher in Marlins history, behind Ivan Rodriguez's 150 in 2003.

INF Derek Dietrich (right knee contusion) was activated off the disabled list. Dietrich, who was born in Cleveland and attended St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland, was in the lineup at first base, hitting sixth.

