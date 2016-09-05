Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler couldn't have pitched much better, but had to settle for a no-decision. Koehler pitched six scoreless innings on three hits, with six strikeouts and two walks, and left with a 1-0 lead. But a wild finish resulted in a 6-5 Marlins loss. "Tom just kept changing speeds, changing areas, and kind of kept them off balance," said Marlins manager Don Mattingly.

C J.T. Realmuto, leading off the eighth inning, homered, to tie it at 3 after the Indians had scored three in the seventh inning to take a 3-2 lead. "We had the lead for one pitch," Indians manager Terry Francona said. Realmuto is batting .365 on the road this year, the best road batting average in the National League.

RHP Fernando Rodney's third blown save was a dramatic one. Rodney entered the game in the ninth inning with the Marlins leading 5-3. Rodney walked the first two batters he faced and it went downhill from there. In 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three runs on two hits and three walks, and also threw a wild pitch. "Obviously the command didn't seem to be where he wanted it to be today," said manager Don Mattingly.

OF Ichiro Suzuki's throwing error Saturday was his first error since Aug. 20, 2014. Ichiro played 203 games and handled 395 total chances between errors. On Sunday, Ichiro's RBI double in the ninth inning was the 3,017th hit of his career. He is now three hits away from tying Rafael Palmeiro for 26th on the all-time list.