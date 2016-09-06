Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley (left hand) threw a bullpen session on Monday and hopes to return late this month. Before getting hurt, Conley (8-6, 3.94 ERA) was one of the Marlins' top three starters.

RHP Kendry Flores was designated for assignment on Tuesday.

OF Yefri Perez was recalled from Double-A Jacksonville on Tuesday.

RHP Jake Esch (0-1), making his second big-league appearance, took a 6-2 loss to the Phillies on Monday. He allowed three hits, two walks and three runs in five innings while striking out six.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen (left elbow) pitched a simulated game on Tuesday and hopse to return this month.

LHP Hunter Cervenka was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday.

LHP Justin Nicolino was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans.

CF Marcell Ozuna (left wrist) will take batting practice Wednesday and could return to the lineup by Thursday at the earliest. Ozuna, who has 22 homers, 67 RBIs and a .791 OPS, is vital to the Marlins' attack, hitting in the middle of the order.

SS Miguel Rojas left the Monday game due to a groin injury. Rojas said he is not sure how long he will be out, but it did not appear he would be able to recover in time for the Tuesday game.

1B Justin Bour, out since July 2 with an ankle injury, could return this week. The Marlins need the power from Bour, who has 38 homers since the start of last season.

1B Justin Bour (ankle) was activated from the 60-day disabled list.

RHP Bryan Morris (back) pitched a simulated game on Tuesday and hopes to return this month.

RF Giancarlo Stanton (groin) was activated off the disabled list. He was also named Miami's nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, given for outstanding community service.