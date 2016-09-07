FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
September 7, 2016 / 3:51 AM / a year ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Kendry Flores was designated for assignment on Tuesday.

OF Yefri Perez was recalled from Double-A Jacksonville on Tuesday.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen (left elbow) pitched a simulated game on Tuesday and hopse to return this month.

LHP Hunter Cervenka was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday.

LHP Justin Nicolino was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans.

1B Justin Bour (ankle) was activated from the 60-day disabled list.

RHP Bryan Morris (back) pitched a simulated game on Tuesday and hopes to return this month.

RF Giancarlo Stanton (groin) was activated off the disabled list. He was also named Miami's nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, given for outstanding community service.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.