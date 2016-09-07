Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendry Flores was designated for assignment on Tuesday.

OF Yefri Perez was recalled from Double-A Jacksonville on Tuesday.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen (left elbow) pitched a simulated game on Tuesday and hopse to return this month.

LHP Hunter Cervenka was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday.

LHP Justin Nicolino was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans.

1B Justin Bour (ankle) was activated from the 60-day disabled list.

RHP Bryan Morris (back) pitched a simulated game on Tuesday and hopes to return this month.

RF Giancarlo Stanton (groin) was activated off the disabled list. He was also named Miami's nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, given for outstanding community service.