Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendry Flores was designated for assignment. The 24-year-old Dominican was originally signed by the San Francisco Giants but acquired in 2014 in a trade for veteran 3B Casey McGehee. Flores' career numbers in the majors include a 1-2 record and a 4.02 ERA in 15 innings.

OF Yefri Perez, who has blazing speed, was recalled from Double-A Jacksonville. Perez, who has been out since July 23 due to a sprained left thumb, will be used as a pinch-runner. He stole 38 bases in the Double-A Southern League and was named an all-star for the second straight season. He was also an all-star in the Class A Florida State League last year. This is his third time up with the Marlins, although he has yet to have a plate appearance. He did, however, steal a base and score a run earlier this year against the San Francisco Giants.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen (left elbow) pitched a simulated game on Tuesday and hopse to return this month.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen (left elbow) pitched a simulated game on Tuesday, lasting three innings. The 31-year-old Chen, a Taiwan native who hopes to return to action this month, has been a disappointment after signing an $80 million contract with Miami prior to this season. He is 5-4 with a 4.99 ERA. He hasn't had any month this season with an ERA lower than 4.25. His ERA is worse at home (5.51), but it's bad on the road, too (4.55). And he has been ever worse in the second half of the season (6.35 ERA).

LHP Hunter Cervenka was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans. This is his third stint in the majors this year, and he has held batters to a .197 batting average, which ranks 12th in the National League. Left-handers are batting .183 against him. However, those numbers are a bit deceiving when it comes to how Marlins fans feel about him. Cervenka had a 3.18 ERA in 50 appearances this year with the Atlanta Braves and an 8.31 ERA in eight appearances with Miami.

LHP Justin Nicolino was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans. Nicolino, 24, was 5-4 with a 4.01 ERA last year for the Marlins. This year, he was just 2-6 with a 5.48 ERA. He has received numerous chances and will get another one given the Marlins injuries to starting pitchers. Manager Don Mattingly said he will look at matchups against particular opponents before deciding whether Nicolino or rookie Jake Esch will start when that spot in the rotation comes up again on Monday at the Atlanta Braves.

1B Justin Bour, out since July 2 with an ankle injury, was activated on Tuesday and drew a walk as a pinch-hitter. Bour, who has 38 homers since the start of last season, will be used as a pinch-hitter until he proves he is well enough to play in the field.

OF Ichiro Suzuki pulled a two-run homer to right in the eighth to cut Philadelphia's lead to 4-3. It was the first pinch-hit homer of a Suzuki career that includes more than 3,000 hits. It was also Suzuki's first homer of the season.

RHP Bryan Morris (back) pitched a simulated game on Tuesday and hopes to return this month.

RHP Bryan Morris (back) pitched a simulated game on Tuesday and hopes to return this month. Morris, a 29-year-old native of Tennessee, has been a reliable reliever in his five big-league seasons, posting an 18-12 record with a 2.80 ERA. This year, he has a 3.05 ERA.

RF Giancarlo Stanton (groin) was activated off the disabled list. He was also named Miami's nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, given for outstanding community service.

RF Giancarlo Stanton (groin) was activated off the disabled list on Tuesday and got a pinch-hit single in his first appearance since Aug. 13. He was also named Miami's nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, given for outstanding community service. Phillies 1B Ryan Howard was the nominee for his team.