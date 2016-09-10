FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch
September 10, 2016 / 2:48 AM / a year ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Kendry Flores, designated for assignment by the Marlins on Tuesday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A New Orleans. The 24-year-old Dominican was originally signed by the Giants but acquired in 2014 in a trade for veteran 3B Casey McGehee. Flores' career numbers in the majors include a 1-2 record and a 4.02 ERA in 15 innings.

OF Marcel Ozuna made his second straight start in right. He was Miami's center fielder until he injured his wrist Aug. 31 while making a diving catch against the New York Mets. Since then, Miami manager Don Mattingly has been giving a long look to LF Christian Yelich in center.

LHP Raudel Lazo, designated for assignment by the Marlins on Sept. 1, was outrighted to Triple-A New Orleans on Thursday. Lazo went 2-2 with a 2.68 ERA and four saves in 42 games (two starts) this season between New Orleans, Double-A Jacksonville and Class A Jupiter this year. He made his major league debut with the Marlins last season and posted a 3.18 ERA in seven relief appearances.

