Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jake Esch is tentatively scheduled to start for Miami on Tuesday. The rookie is 0-1 with a 4.82 ERA in two starts. In the minors this season, combining his numbers between Double-A and Triple-A, Esch was 12-10 with a 4.31 ERA. Marlins manager Don Mattingly said there was a chance lefty Justin Nicolino could make Tuesday's start. But, at the moment, the choice is Esch.

RHP Tom Koehler, who pitched six scoreless innings against Cleveland in his most recent start, was not so fortunate on Saturday against the Dodgers. Koehler gave up three homers in five-plus innings. His final line included six hits allowed, two walks and four runs.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen (elbow) will throw a simulated game on Sunday. Chen, who has not pitched since July 20 due to an elbow injury, could be activated during a Marlins road trip that starts on Monday against the Atlanta Braves. Chen is 5-4 with a 4.99 ERA this season.

C Wilson Ramos got the day off Saturday. He had a rough night Friday, as he was hit in the groin with a pitch in the dirt and he also struck out three times and hit into a double play. The Nationals have three catches with expanded rosters. Ramos is down to .304 after going 0-for-4.

RHP A.J. Ramos could be the Marlins closer again. He had the job for the first half of the season and then lost it when he suffered a finger injury. Now, with his replacement Fernando Rodney struggling, the job may revert back to Ramos, even though manager Don Mattingly is not saying quite yet. Still, Ramos has a career-high 33 saves this season, one more than last year. But he has a 2.25 ERA in the first half of this season and a 4.91 ERA after the All-Star Game, a time frame that coincides with his injury.

3B Martin Prado entered Saturday with the best batting average against lefty pitchers (.427). .