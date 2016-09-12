Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena (4-6) allowed four hits -- all singles -- and no walks in 8 2/3 innings to beat the Dodgers 3-0 Sunday. It was the longest outing for a Marlins pitcher this year. Urena, who had a perfect game until Joc Pederson singled with two outs in the fifth, had never pitched longer than 6 2/3 innings prior to Sunday.

RHP David Phelps was activated Sunday after spending the minimum 15 days on the disabled list due to an oblique strain. He is 7-6 with three saves and a 2.52 ERA in 55 games (five starts) for Miami this year.

RHP A.J. Ramos, who got one out Sunday to earn his 34th save, said the fractured knuckle on the middle finger of his pitching hand is still not feeling well. Since he got hurt in early August, Ramos has a 6.28 ERA in 15 appearances. Before the injury, he had a 2.03 ERA and 31 saves in 32 chances, earning an All-Star berth.

3B Martin Prado, who is hitting .310 after a 2-for-4 performance Sunday, and the Marlins have a difficult decision following the 2016 season. That is when Prado will become a free agent, and he is sure to receive lucrative offers from around the majors. Does he want to return to Miami after having a brilliant season with the Marlins? Will he re-sign with Miami even if there are bigger dollars to be made elsewhere? And will the Marlins be willing to spend on Prado even though a younger replacement ready to plug in with Derek Dietrich? Prado, who leads the majors with a .417 batting average against lefties, has been a steady right-handed bat in the top half of the order. He is also regarded as a veteran team leader on a club with a young nucleus.

RHP Andrew Cashner will start against the Braves on Monday. Cashner is what he is at this point this season -- a 4.76 ERA in 16 starts with the San Diego Padres and a 4.78 ERA in eight starts with the Marlins. That's not very good, but it is consistent. In three career games against the Braves, he is 1-0 with a 4.20 ERA.