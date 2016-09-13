Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jake Esch (0-1, 4.82) will make his third career start. He lost his last start against Philadelphia on Sept. 5 when he allowed three runs and struck out six in five innings. Esch has never faced Atlanta. He pitched collegiately at Georgia Tech.

OF Marcell Ozuna left Monday's game early after he was hit in the left leg with a pitch from Atlanta's Mike Foltynewicz. Ozuna stayed in the game after being hit and came back in the same inning to hit a line drive that struck Folytnewicz in the leg and force him to leave the game. Ozuna was removed at the end of the inning for precautionary measures with a left knee

C J.T. Realmuto went 0-for-5 and saw his 10-game hitting streak come to an end. Realmuto scored a run and drove in a run with a fielder's choice, but struck out once with the bases loaded and left four runners on base.

OF Ichiro Suzuki picked up three hits on Monday to pass Hall of Famer Lou Brock for 25th on the all-time career hit list. He has 3,025 hits. Rod Carew is next on the list with 3,053 hits.

RHP Andrew Cashner was knocked out in the second inning of Monday's start. In two-plus innings, Cashner allowed seven runs on six hits and a walk. It was a disappointing follow-up for Cashner, who worked 5 1/3 shutout innings in his previous start against the Phillies. Cashner is 0-2 with a 11.12 in four road starts since joining the Marlins on July 29.