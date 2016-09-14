Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Fernandez, coming off a 14-strikeout victory at home against the Dodgers, will try to bounce back Wednesday night from a rough outing the last time he faced the Braves in Atlanta. He gave up nine runs (six earned) in 5 2/3 innings on July 2. Fernandez is 11-2 with a 1.77 ERA at home, but 3-6 with a 4.46 ERA on the road. Fernandez is 4-2 with a 2.96 ERA in eight career starts against the Braves.

CF Christian Yelich was 2-for-3 with a double and two walks, driving in two runs on Tuesday. He is batting .329 (75-for-228) with 20 extra-base hits against the Braves. Yelich was 2-for-2 with a walk against Braves starter Matt Wisler, improving his career record to 8-for-9 with two doubles and four RBI against the pitcher.

RF Marcel Ozuna returned to the lineup Tuesday after leaving Monday's game when he was hit on the left knee by a pitch. He was 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored before leaving as part of a double switch in the seventh inning.

OF Ichiro Suzuki had the 900th multi-hit game of his major league career, going 2-for-4 with a triple and a walk against the Braves on Tuesday. He drove in a run and scored twice while raising his average to .304. Suzuki had a three-hit game on Monday, and his 3,027 hits are 25th in the majors all-time.