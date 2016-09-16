FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
September 17, 2016 / 4:15 AM / a year ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne was claimed off waivers Wednesday by the Marlins. The Orioles designated him for assignment last week. Despaigne, 29, was 0-2 with a 5.60 ERA in 16 relief appearances for Baltimore this year. He was 1-9 with a 3.87 ERA in 18 games (17 starts) for Triple-A Norfolk.

OF Robert Andino was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Thursday to open a spot on the 40-man roster for newly acquired RHP Odrisamer Despaigne. Andino, 32, hit .292 with one RBI in 13 games for Miami this year. In 108 games for Triple-A New Orleans, he batted .267/.319/.427 with 13 homers and 46 RBIs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
