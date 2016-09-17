Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena (4-6, 4.89 ERA) will make his 10th start of the season in his 26th appearance on Saturday night, getting the ball for the second of a three-game series against the Phillies. Since moving into the starting rotation in July, he is 3-5 with a 3.88 ERA and coming off his best start of the season. In a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, he came one out shy of a complete-game shutout, pulled after 8 2/3 innings with four strikeouts and no walks.

RHP Tom Koehler made his 30th start Friday, becoming just the third Marlins pitcher to start 30 games in three consecutive seasons, joining Dontrelle Willis (2004-07) and Scott Olsen (2006-08).

RHP Tom Koehler cruised through the first five innings of Friday night's start against the Phillies but was removed in the sixth inning and ultimately received a no-decision in a 4-3 loss. Koehler, who was 2-1 with a 1.29 ERA in four previous starts against the Phillies, couldn't get an out in the sixth, departing with two runs (both earned) to his name along with seven strikeouts and three walks. "He gets us right there, he's shut out until that (sixth) inning, so I thought he was good," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said.

RHP Kyle Barraclough struck out two Phillies in one inning of relief Friday night, continuing a theme he has set all season long. With 106 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings, his 13.89 strikeouts per nine inning would set the Marlins franchise record (Matt Mantei, 12.39), and his 106 strikeouts are the most among National League relievers.

3B Martin Prado had a three-hit night against the Phillies on Friday, going 3-for-7 to raise his season average to .311. His two doubles helped him drive in his 70th RBI of the season, and he hit several other balls hard during the course of the evening. Prado has always hit well against the Phillies, batting .303 in 128 career games against the club heading into Friday night; he has spent his whole career in their division, the NL East, split between Atlanta and Miami.

INF Derek Dietrich hit his first career pinch-home run on Friday night, and it came at a good time, tying the score with Philadelphia at 3 in the eighth inning. It was the fifth pinch-homer of the season for the Marlins, and three of those have come against the Phillies. The fifth home run of Dietrich's season and 29th of his career was in his only at-bat of the evening raised his average to .278.