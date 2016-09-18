FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
September 18, 2016 / 9:41 PM / a year ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Jose Urena exited the game after just two innings. It was his shortest outing since taking over as a starter on July 16. This comes on the heels of his longest career start, going 8 2/3 innings in a 6-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sept. 11.

2B Dee Gordon had one of the Marlins' three hits. He now has at least one hit in 15 of his 18 career games at Citizens Bank Park. Gordon is batting .369 in his last 10 games against the Phillies.

RF Giancarlo Stanton did not play after starting on Friday. Stanton missed 22 games with a groin injury and Friday's start was his first since Aug. 13. He appeared in a pinch-hit role in his five prior appearances post-injury before batting in the two-hole against the Phillies.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
