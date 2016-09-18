Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena exited the game after just two innings. It was his shortest outing since taking over as a starter on July 16. This comes on the heels of his longest career start, going 8 2/3 innings in a 6-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sept. 11.

2B Dee Gordon had one of the Marlins' three hits. He now has at least one hit in 15 of his 18 career games at Citizens Bank Park. Gordon is batting .369 in his last 10 games against the Phillies.

RF Giancarlo Stanton did not play after starting on Friday. Stanton missed 22 games with a groin injury and Friday's start was his first since Aug. 13. He appeared in a pinch-hit role in his five prior appearances post-injury before batting in the two-hole against the Phillies.